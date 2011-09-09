BANGKOK, Sept 9 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- The ruling Puea Thai Party will press ahead with its
campaign pledge to absolve ousted prime minister Thaksin
Shinawatra of guilt and bring him home, says Deputy Prime
Minister Chalerm Yumbamrung.
- Information and Communications Technology Minister Anudith
Nakornthap on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Thaicom
to launch a new satellite to maintain the country's right to its
orbital slot that will otherwise expire early next year.
THE NATION
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Thursday the
Cabinet's secretariat would study how to proceed legally with
seeking royal endorsement for the 11 broadcasting and telecom
commissioners after a probe was launched into their selection.
- The visit of Yingluck Shinawatra to Phnom Penh next week,
followed by a friendly soccer match between Thai MPs and
Cambodian officials, and maybe a visit there by former premier
Thaksin Shinawatra, would strengthen ties between the two
neighbours, Puea Thai MP Jatuporn Promphan said on Thursday.
- As a result of the government's changes to levies for the
Oil Fund, the state is facing a higher subsidy bill than
expected, at 3.8 billion baht ($126.5 million), as motorists
have switched from gasohol to non-ethanol petrol.
- The Energy Ministry is backing PTT as the main
vehicle for developing new energy sources overseas and seeking
potential partners to invest in a proposed land bridge linking
the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand, a project aimed at
making Thailand a regional oil transport and storage centre.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Bank of Thailand has sold 15.8 billion baht ($526
million) worth of savings bonds, falling short of a target of 50
billion baht ($1.66 billion).
($1 = 30.040 baht)
