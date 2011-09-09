BANGKOK, Sept 9 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The ruling Puea Thai Party will press ahead with its campaign pledge to absolve ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra of guilt and bring him home, says Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm Yumbamrung.

- Information and Communications Technology Minister Anudith Nakornthap on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Thaicom to launch a new satellite to maintain the country's right to its orbital slot that will otherwise expire early next year.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Thursday the Cabinet's secretariat would study how to proceed legally with seeking royal endorsement for the 11 broadcasting and telecom commissioners after a probe was launched into their selection.

- The visit of Yingluck Shinawatra to Phnom Penh next week, followed by a friendly soccer match between Thai MPs and Cambodian officials, and maybe a visit there by former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, would strengthen ties between the two neighbours, Puea Thai MP Jatuporn Promphan said on Thursday.

- As a result of the government's changes to levies for the Oil Fund, the state is facing a higher subsidy bill than expected, at 3.8 billion baht ($126.5 million), as motorists have switched from gasohol to non-ethanol petrol.

- The Energy Ministry is backing PTT as the main vehicle for developing new energy sources overseas and seeking potential partners to invest in a proposed land bridge linking the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand, a project aimed at making Thailand a regional oil transport and storage centre.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Bank of Thailand has sold 15.8 billion baht ($526 million) worth of savings bonds, falling short of a target of 50 billion baht ($1.66 billion). ($1 = 30.040 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)