BANGKOK POST
- The cabinet is expected to consider the Justice and
Transport ministries' annual reshuffle lists on Tuesday as the
ruling Pheu Thai Party seeks to further consolidate its control
of state power.
- A rapid increase in wages would be economically disruptive
and could lead to higher unemployment as companies shed jobs to
reduce production costs, economists told a seminar.
- Banpu Pcl , Thailand's biggest coal miner, has
made an offer to buy shares in Perth-based Hunnu Coal for A$477
million (US$493 million).
- Bangkok Airways has cancelled its order for four Airbus
A350 jets after suspending the launch of long-haul
flights that would have been served by the new-generation
wide-body aircraft.
THE NATION
- Carmakers expect high growth in domestic sales when the
government implements its programme to support first-time car
buyers.
- Thai Beverage's financial-risk profile will
remain subdued even if it needs 15.4 billion baht ($510.9
million) to acquire 100 percent of Serm Suk , according
to a ratings agency.
- Siam Commercial Bank Pcl plans to reorganise its
retail business over the next three years by focusing on what
customers really need.
- Two Thai firms - CP All and PTT Chemical
- have made their way on to Forbes Asia's "Fab 50"
list of companies with at least $3 billion (90 billion baht) in
revenue or market capitalisation, and five-year track records
for revenue, earnings, return on capital, recent results,
share-price movements and outlook, the publication said.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Bank of Thailand has signalled a slowdown in raising
its policy interest rate and expects growth of less than 5
percent this year and 2012 amid growing concerns over Europe's
debt problem.
($1 = 30.145 baht)
