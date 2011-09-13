BANGKOK, Sept 13 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The cabinet is expected to consider the Justice and Transport ministries' annual reshuffle lists on Tuesday as the ruling Pheu Thai Party seeks to further consolidate its control of state power.

- A rapid increase in wages would be economically disruptive and could lead to higher unemployment as companies shed jobs to reduce production costs, economists told a seminar.

- Banpu Pcl , Thailand's biggest coal miner, has made an offer to buy shares in Perth-based Hunnu Coal for A$477 million (US$493 million).

- Bangkok Airways has cancelled its order for four Airbus A350 jets after suspending the launch of long-haul flights that would have been served by the new-generation wide-body aircraft.

THE NATION

- Carmakers expect high growth in domestic sales when the government implements its programme to support first-time car buyers.

- Thai Beverage's financial-risk profile will remain subdued even if it needs 15.4 billion baht ($510.9 million) to acquire 100 percent of Serm Suk , according to a ratings agency.

- Siam Commercial Bank Pcl plans to reorganise its retail business over the next three years by focusing on what customers really need.

- Two Thai firms - CP All and PTT Chemical - have made their way on to Forbes Asia's "Fab 50" list of companies with at least $3 billion (90 billion baht) in revenue or market capitalisation, and five-year track records for revenue, earnings, return on capital, recent results, share-price movements and outlook, the publication said.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Bank of Thailand has signalled a slowdown in raising its policy interest rate and expects growth of less than 5 percent this year and 2012 amid growing concerns over Europe's debt problem. ($1 = 30.145 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)