BANGKOK, Sept 14 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The nationwide death toll in the recent flooding disaster has risen to 83 in less than two months as downstream provinces near the Chao Phraya River, including Bangkok, brace for more heavy flooding next week.

- The cabinet has approved a controversial tax rebate scheme worth 30 billion baht ($993 million) to support first-time car buyers.

- The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) plans to pursue an investigation into the contentious deal reached earlier this year between CAT Telecom and True Corporation .

- The government's budget deficit of 350 billion baht for fiscal 2012 is suitable for economic needs as it keeps public debt in check, says Prasarn Trairatvorakul, the Bank of Thailand governor.

THE NATION

- PTT Chemical will invest about $100 million (3 billion baht) in acquiring a major stake in U.S.-based NatureWorks, the world's leading polylactic acid (PLA) manufacturer, making the Thai company the largest bioplastics-maker in the world.

- As its horizontal expansion occurs mostly overseas, Banpu is turning itself into a truly international coal-mining company, considering adding foreign professionals to its board of directors for the first time in its 28-year history.

- The value of Thai exports is expected to grow by just 10 percent next year, because of the global economic slump, rising fuel and production costs and the baht's appreciation.

- Siam Commercial Bank plans to expand its personal-loan portfolio strongly as the market is growing and its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is low.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- TMB Bank Pcl said it is confident to achieve 2011 loan growth of more than 10 percent after posting a strong performance for the first eight months of this year.

($1 = 30.215 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)