BANGKOK, Sept 15 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's visit today to Phnom Penh has raised hopes for the freedom of two Thai activists jailed in Cambodia.

- The government's first-time car buyers' programme may face a major setback as leasing and finance companies are reluctant to cooperate as they see a high risk of loan defaults.

- The government's spending programmes to increase consumption should be sufficient to provide enough fiscal revenue to cover the cost and reduce wealth disparity, says Craig Steffensen, the Thailand country director of the Asian Development Bank.

- Syndicated loans are an effective tool for diversifying risk amid uncertain conditions, particularly during times of a weak global economy such as now, says TMB Bank Pcl .

- Senior Justice Ministry officials defended their minister, Pracha Promnok, against media speculation that he had instructed permanent officials to expedite the process of seeking a royal pardon for fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

- Bangkok Bank Pcl expressed concern that the global economic crisis could deal a severe blow to the export sector next year, while all businesses might face problems, including lenders.

- Despite the financial crises in the United States and Europe, S&P Syndicate Pcl , a major operator of restaurants and bakeries, has reaffirmed that it will continue its overseas expansion, especially in China and the United Kingdom.

- Toyo-Thai Corporation Pcl said it signed a contract with Bangkok Synthetics' Group to build a petrochemical plant worth 3.3 - 4 billion baht ($109-132 million).

