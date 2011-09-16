BANGKOK, Sept 16 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government's first-time car buyer tax rebate does not violate trade agreements or constitute discrimination against imported products, the excise department said.

- PTT Pcl is gearing up to conduct more research and development (R&D) activities into high-value petroleum and polymer products.

- Siam Cement Group Pcl (SCG) , Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, says its cement sales volumes this year remain on track to grow 5 percent despite severe flooding but margins will be squeezed due to price reductions and rising fuel costs.

- The attorney general's office has finally ruled that the second-ranked mobile operator DTAC can offer commercial 3G broadband service, says the Information and Communication Technology minister.

THE NATION

- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen promised visiting Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra that he would seek reduced jail terms for two Thai activists imprisoned for espionage, but insisted a royal pardon could be considered only after they had served two-thirds of their sentences.

- Noble Development Pcl plans to launch four new condominium projects next year worth a total of 8-10 billion baht ($264-330 million) to serve Bangkok's central business districts.

- Thailand's competitiveness ranking slid further, weighed down mainly by political instability that led to poor infrastructure and poor innovation, according to the "Global Competitive-ness Report 2011-2012" released by the World Economic Forum.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thai Oil Pcl said it planned to finalise two to three acquisition deals later this year and expected global oil prices to be in a range of $105-110 per barrel.

($1 = 30.29 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)