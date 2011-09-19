BANGKOK, Sept 19 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A separatist network linked to a major drug syndicate was behind Friday's triple explosions on Thailand's border with Malaysia, in a town of Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat province, says acting national police chief Priewpan Damapong.

- Loxley Plc , one of Thailand's biggest trading conglomerates, is spending about 4 billion baht ($131.6) on its five-year renewable energy plan ending in 2014.

- Thailand's court case against Germany's Walter Bau AG will have a positive impact on investor confidence and give the government second thoughts about changing regulations that affect foreign investors' rights in the kingdom, says a leading law firm.

THE NATION

- Seven provinces will have to raise and reinforce their embankments along the Chao Phraya River or risk serious flooding, emergency officials warned on Sunday.

- PTT wants to co-invest with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) in a 3,000 MW coal-fired power plant supplying Burma's Dawei deep-sea port and industrial estate, according to a PTT source.

- The government should encourage the private sector to draw up plans to penetrate the regional market and also seek ways of strengthening domestic small and medium-sized operators to cope with the ASEAN Economic Community, which comes into effect in 2015.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Rising production, increasing stocks and falling demand were likely to weigh on global rice prices, while higher intervention prices were expected to cut Thailand's competitive advantage as unrealistic high prices could deter buyers and force them to switch to India, rice experts say.

($1 = 30.380 Thai Baht)

