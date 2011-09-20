BANGKOK, Sept 20 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Finance Ministry will table a tax cut scheme for first-time home buyers to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday, offering a maximum 10 percent tax deduction on houses costing up to 5 million Thai baht ($164,000).

- The Information and Communications Technology Ministry has revived a telecom pool plan to develop telecommunications infrastructure and has now dubbed it the "infrastructures sharing project".

- True Visions is launching a new battle front in the war for Thailand's growing pay-TV industry with the debut of a home satellite system pitched at 2,500 baht ($81.9).

- The Bank of Thailand is considering measures to prevent banks' deposit mobilisation through debt instruments from affecting their liquidity, says Krik Vanikkul, deputy governor for Financial Institution Stability.

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra urged Thai exporters to focus on brand establishment to create a better image and generate more income for entrepreneurs.

THE NATION

- Economic damage to the country's agricultural sector caused by flooding will likely to reach 20 billion baht this year, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre (KRC).

- YLG Bullion & Futures will unveil its products to Lao investors next year on anticipation that continued price volatility will boost their attractiveness.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission will broaden the scope of the Securities and Exchange Act to cover outsiders using inside information for illegal trading as well as to accommodate transactions linked with foreign capital markets.

- Siam Cement Group Pcl (SCG) has topped Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the construction and materials sector for the first time, convincing SCG's management that it is on the right business course.

($1 = 30.500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)