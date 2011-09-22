BANGKOK, Sept 22 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Foreign Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul wants to return ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's ordinary Thai passport, revoked two years ago after he make inciting remarks during the red shirt rallies.

- The Finance Ministry is prepared to seek cabinet approval to change the term of the first-car tax rebate programme to benefit another carmaker.

- The new board of the state-owned TOT Plc is expected to include figures allied with Thaksin Shinawatra, some of whom were behind major deals during the term of the former prime minister and brother of the current premier, Yingluck Shinawatra.

- Bangchak Petroleum Plc intends to invest in a retail oil network abroad under its five-year investment plan worth 25 billion baht ($820 million)through 2015.

THE NATION

- The cost of the rice-subsidy scheme threatens fiscal sustainability and may leave the government with little money for much-needed investment in infrastructure projects, experts have warned.

- The Commerce Ministry has been urged to revise its price-control measure which has resulted in consumers getting lesser quantity.

- Operators involved in the hospitality sector should shift their focus to Asian markets to ensure long-term growth amid the launch of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015, key tourism bodies said.

- The Transport Ministry plans to buy five more trains in 2014 to increase the frequency and efficiency of the Airport Rail Link service, the rail route that links Bangkok's central area to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

- Seminar panellists on Thursday lambasted the government for basing its foreign policy on bringing fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinwatra back home instead of serving national interests.

($1 = 30.465 Thai Baht)

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)