BANGKOK, Sept 26 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Taxpayers could be hit with a 250 billion baht ($8.09 billion) bill under the government's return to a loophole-ridden rice mortgage subsidy programme, says MR Pridiyathorn Devakula, a former deputy prime minister.

- Pailin Chuchottaworn, the new president and chief executive of PTT , has vowed to steer the national oil flagship further toward advanced technology, high-value and green products.

THE NATION

- The turmoil in global financial markets and fears of recession in Europe and the United States may scare investors away from Thailand and other developing countries, which need capital to boost their economies, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said yesterday.

- Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala has indicated the government will extend its first-car scheme to include imported cars, in order to avoid an accusation of trade protectionism.

- Siam Cement Group's (SCG) petrochemical project in Vietnam is attracting quite a few foreign investors, the group's president and CEO Kan Trakulhoon said recently, though he refused to disclose any details.

- Most brokerage houses would prefer to keep the sliding scale for brokerage fees next year, despite the Securities and Exchange Commission's plan to abolish it and fully liberalise the industry.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Foreign investors sold 4.3 billion baht ($139.2 million) of government bonds so far in September, snapping eight months of net buying, the Thai Bond Market Association (Thai BMA) said. ($1 = 30.890 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)