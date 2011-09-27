BANGKOK, Sept 27 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- State prosecutors have decided not to appeal the decision by the Appeal Court to acquit Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, former wife of deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, of tax evasion charges.

- Capital market executives yesterday called on the government to establish a support fund to buy oversold stocks as the Thai market fell 5.65 percent in heavy trading over ongoing worries about the euro zone debt crisis and the global economy.

- The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) plans to propose to the National Energy Policy Council next week that the price of natural gas for vehicles be increased by 2-4 baht ($0.064-$0.128) a kg to help ease PTT's accumulated losses.

THE NATION

- The government has no plan to launch measures to support the stock market despite share prices having plunged yesterday on continuing concern over Greece's sovereign debt, said Deputy Prime Miniser and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong.

- The Revenue Department is expected to submit for the Cabinet's consideration today two options to expand the benefit of the tax-rebate plan for first-time car buyers.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The outlook of industrial estate business in Thailand is strong, partly due to rising demand from automobile industry, said Vikrom Kromadit, chairman of top industrial estate operator Amata Corporation . ($1 = 31.135 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)