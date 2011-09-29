BANGKOK, Sept 29 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Local farmers, academics and the opposition have joined forces to derail a plan to build a casino in Thung Kula Ronghai, even as Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra played down the proposal.

- The government plans a review of the tax system, including possible cuts in personal tax deductions and tax privileges for corporate investors.

THE NATION

- The Finance Ministry is eyeing collection of tax from the Stock Exchange of Thailand as well as from share transactions as part of tax reform plans.

- Rising wages and higher rice prices are expected to decelerate export growth next year, the Fiscal Policy Office says, while lowering its economic growth forecast for this year to 4 percent because of the threat of continuing sluggishness in the global economy.

- Ford Motor Co is retaining Thailand as its global export base under its "One Ford" strategy, with ambitious plans to launch eight models in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) within five years.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Almost 300 manufacturing plants, mainly in the central and northern provinces, have suffered flooding, with estimated losses of almost 600 million baht ($19.4 million), according to the Industry Ministry.

($1 = 31.00 baht) (Compilied by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)