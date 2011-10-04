BANGKOK Oct 4 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Flash floods and forest runoff triggered by heavy overnight downpours ravaged northern Lampang province yesterday, damaging vast tracts of farmland in at least six districts.

- The electronics and electrical appliance sector is bracing for major hardship due to floods, the global economic slowdown and the government's pledge to lift the minimum wage next year.

- The country's Treasury accounts look set to rise to 600 billion baht ($19.2 billion) as a result of excess borrowing by the previous Abhisit Vejjajiva government, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said yesterday.

THE NATION

- Bangkok remains at risk of flash floods over the next two weeks, when the seasonal peak tide is expected, Agriculture Minister Theera Wongsamut warned yesterday.

- The head of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has warned investors to keep a close watch on Europe's sovereign-debt problems, as there are still no signs of a long-term resolution of the crisis.

- The energy price restructuring approved by the National Energy Policy Council last week, which will see prices gradually floated, will benefit PTT and encourage the company to extend gas pipelines and boost the number of NGV stations to ensure sufficient supply for customers.

- Lower domestic fuel prices drove year-on-year inflation down to 4.03 percent last month, the lowest rate since April, which should relieve pressure on the central bank's policy interest rate.

- Thai Airways International will likely buy a 10 percent stake in Nok Air from Krung Thai Bank .

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thailand's banking industry is expected to see loan growth of 6-8 percent in 2012, similar to this year, said Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of leader Bangkok Bank .

($1 = 31.215 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)