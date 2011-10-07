BANGKOK Oct 7 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Flood misery worsened in Ayutthaya yesterday as more water surged through damaged flood walls, forcing the closure of the country's vital highway to the north and the evacuation of the provincial prison.

- Concern is rising among businesses that the flooding that has swept across the country may extend its impact to exports.

- The local automobile industry still believes vehicle production will reach forecasts of 1.8 million units this year despite the effects of widespread flooding, including in manufacturing areas.

THE NATION

- Residents of many provinces face imminent flooding or the worsening of existing flooding as massive amounts of water move towards their areas from parts further north. The run-off water is set to reach Bangkok between October 16 and 18, which is also the high-tide period.

- Economic growth this year will reach only 3.6 percent, down from the 4.4 percent expected earlier, because of the impact of the serious flooding nationwide and greater concern over a possible global economic slowdown, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na Ranong yesterday urged the Bank of Thailand to slash interest rates to help people and firms devastated by flooding to recover, as the government had inflation under control.

- PTT Group has advised its businesses to hedge petrochemical and oil-product prices to prevent possible losses from the declining global oil price.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Plc , expects its nine-month net profit to be close to full year 2010 net profit, former Chief Executive Prasert Bunsumpun said. It had net profit of 83 billion baht ($2.7 billion) in 2010. ($1 = 31.085 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)