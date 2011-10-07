BANGKOK Oct 7 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- Flood misery worsened in Ayutthaya yesterday as more water
surged through damaged flood walls, forcing the closure of the
country's vital highway to the north and the evacuation of the
provincial prison.
- Concern is rising among businesses that the flooding that
has swept across the country may extend its impact to exports.
- The local automobile industry still believes vehicle
production will reach forecasts of 1.8 million units this year
despite the effects of widespread flooding, including in
manufacturing areas.
THE NATION
- Residents of many provinces face imminent flooding or the
worsening of existing flooding as massive amounts of water move
towards their areas from parts further north. The run-off water
is set to reach Bangkok between October 16 and 18, which is also
the high-tide period.
- Economic growth this year will reach only 3.6 percent,
down from the 4.4 percent expected earlier, because of the
impact of the serious flooding nationwide and greater concern
over a possible global economic slowdown, according to the
University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).
- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na Ranong yesterday urged
the Bank of Thailand to slash interest rates to help people and
firms devastated by flooding to recover, as the government had
inflation under control.
- PTT Group has advised its businesses to hedge
petrochemical and oil-product prices to prevent possible losses
from the declining global oil price.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Plc , expects its
nine-month net profit to be close to full year 2010 net profit,
former Chief Executive Prasert Bunsumpun said. It had net profit
of 83 billion baht ($2.7 billion) in 2010.
($1 = 31.085 baht)
