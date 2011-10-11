BANGKOK Oct 11 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Municipal authorities and soldiers were racing to salvage Nakhon Sawan province's economic centre after the Chao Phraya River burst through an embankment in the heart of the city on Monday morning.

- As Thailand faces one of its worst ever flood disasters, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has called for the government to invest in an integrated water management system to permanently solve inundation and drought problems.

- Preliminary damage estimates are that the flood could depress the GDP by 0.9 percentage points if it does not reach the capital, as the cabinet on Tuesday considers increasing the account deficit to cover the cost of rehabilitating the victims.

THE NATION

- Economic ripples from the nationwide flooding are reverberating, with rumours that some Japanese companies will relocate production facilities out of the country as some industrial estates are submerged and many more are threatened.

- The Bangkok governor on Monday announced the formation of a flood-prevention "war room" in a bid to put up "a special fight" to protect the capital against the triple threat of rainstorms, water runoff from upriver, and high tides from the Gulf of Thailand.

- The Commerce Ministry has asked the makers of essential consumer goods and food to step up their production to 24 hours a day and work during weekends to help flood victims and meet rising demand among the wider public.

- The cost of the severe flooding could pass 80 billion baht ($2.6 billion), with manufacturing, services and agriculture all hit by the worst inundation in years.

- Honda Automobile (Thailand) said on Monday that relocating its manufacturing facilities to elsewhere in Thailand would not be an easy matter.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the budget for rehabilitation following the flooding would be more than 100 billion baht ($3.24 billion). ($1 = 30.890 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)