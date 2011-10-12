BANGKOK Oct 12 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- The government has ordered every available measure be
taken to protect Bangkok's inner-city commercial and residential
districts from flooding as torrents of northern run-off began to
sweep through floodwalls in outer suburbs, inundating many
communities.
- The cabinet has ordered all state agencies to cut 10
percent from their regular budgets to fund 80 billion baht
($2.6 billion) worth of flood relief and rehabilitation.
- US-based Ford Motor has become the latest casualty
of severe flooding in Thailand, with its assembly plant in
Rayong halting production for at least 48 hours because
suppliers in Ayutthaya have been severely hit by floods.
- Minebea Group of Companies , one of the largest
Japanese investors in Thailand, may revise its investment focus
in Ayutthaya due to risks from flooding.
THE NATION
- Toyota Motor Thailand has ceased production at
all three of its auto plants until Saturday after its parts
suppliers in Ayutthaya were paralysed by the flood.
- The economic cost of the severe flooding is expected to
increase further, as parts of Bangkok may not now be spared from
the fast-rising water levels.
- Rice exports are expected to drop by almost a half from
the monthly average of 1 million tonnes to only 550,000 tonnes
this month because of the floods.
- Compensation claims by manufacturers affected by the
severe flooding, especially in the central region, are likely to
exceed 10 billion baht ($323 million), General Insurance
Association president Jiraphant Asvatankul said yesterday.
- PTT Chemical Pcl will pay about $150 million
(4.6 billion baht) for half of NatureWorks, the world's leading
manufacturer of polylactic acid, and plans to co-invest with
Cargill Inc, the major shareholder of NatureWorks, in a PLA
plant in Thailand.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Trading volume of gold Futures <0#GF:> and silver Futures
<0#SVF:> fell to three-month lows as worries about the impact of
flooding kept investors on the sidelines, according to Kesara
Manchusree, managing director of Thailand Futures Exchange Pcl
(TFEX).
($1 = 30.955 baht)
