BANGKOK Oct 12 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government has ordered every available measure be taken to protect Bangkok's inner-city commercial and residential districts from flooding as torrents of northern run-off began to sweep through floodwalls in outer suburbs, inundating many communities.

- The cabinet has ordered all state agencies to cut 10 percent from their regular budgets to fund 80 billion baht ($2.6 billion) worth of flood relief and rehabilitation.

- US-based Ford Motor has become the latest casualty of severe flooding in Thailand, with its assembly plant in Rayong halting production for at least 48 hours because suppliers in Ayutthaya have been severely hit by floods.

- Minebea Group of Companies , one of the largest Japanese investors in Thailand, may revise its investment focus in Ayutthaya due to risks from flooding.

THE NATION

- Toyota Motor Thailand has ceased production at all three of its auto plants until Saturday after its parts suppliers in Ayutthaya were paralysed by the flood.

- The economic cost of the severe flooding is expected to increase further, as parts of Bangkok may not now be spared from the fast-rising water levels.

- Rice exports are expected to drop by almost a half from the monthly average of 1 million tonnes to only 550,000 tonnes this month because of the floods.

- Compensation claims by manufacturers affected by the severe flooding, especially in the central region, are likely to exceed 10 billion baht ($323 million), General Insurance Association president Jiraphant Asvatankul said yesterday.

- PTT Chemical Pcl will pay about $150 million (4.6 billion baht) for half of NatureWorks, the world's leading manufacturer of polylactic acid, and plans to co-invest with Cargill Inc, the major shareholder of NatureWorks, in a PLA plant in Thailand.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Trading volume of gold Futures <0#GF:> and silver Futures <0#SVF:> fell to three-month lows as worries about the impact of flooding kept investors on the sidelines, according to Kesara Manchusree, managing director of Thailand Futures Exchange Pcl (TFEX). ($1 = 30.955 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)