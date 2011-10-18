BANGKOK Oct 18 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Bangkok governor Sukhumbhan Paribatra has warned that the capital could be hit by floods on Wednesday, as a large volume of northern runoff has been flowing into Khlong Rangsit, putting the north of the city at risk.

- A number of leading restaurant chains and beverage firms have no choice but to shut down some outlets temporarily, as their central kitchens have been deluged by the severe flood.

- The Thai Auto Parts Manufacturers Association will ask for a waiver of the corporate income tax this year for its member, especially small and medium sized enterprise that were ravaged by the massive floods, says president Atchana Limpaitoon.

- Oil and gas giant PTT says its concerns have shifted away from the euro zone debt crisis to the flooding in Thailand, as demand for electricity and petrol have begun to sink in the wake of the months-long disaster.

THE NATION

- The breaching of Thailand's first industrial estate -- one of the country's biggest -- by menacing flood water has put Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's government on the back foot again and forced re-evaluation of the disaster, which seemed to have stabilised in recent days.

- Thailand's flood-rehabilitation bill could exceed 100 billion baht ($3.26 billion) as flood water continues to claim victims and disrupt the supply chain, with Japanese car makers alone facing losses of up to $500 million as the disruptions threaten to force them to suspend operations for a month.

- Monetary authorities will likely leave the policy interest rate unchanged at their meeting on Wednesday out of growing concern that the ailing global economy could brake Thailand's export-oriented growth, economists said.

- Eight industrial zones are keeping a close watch on the flood situation as they are risk of being inundated, a source at the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand said.

KRUNGTHEP THURAKIT

- The Thai government said it planned to seek an additional loan of 500 billion baht ($16.33 billion) to rehabilitated the country's infrastructure and economy after severe floods, while the cabinet was considering to raise budget deficit to 400 billion baht, up from 350 billion baht. ($1 = 30.610 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)