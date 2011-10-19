BANGKOK Oct 19 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is defending the eastern part of the capital by speeding up reinforcement of flood barriers in Sai Mai district to avert threats from rising flood water.

- All of Nava Nakorn Industrial Estate is swamped, forcing workers and nearby residents to flee the area.

- California-based Western Digital , the world's largest hard-disk drive (HDD) maker, expects its exports from Thailand to decrease by 40 percent this year due to the severe flood.

- The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has shut down four plants with a combined capacity of 1,201 megawatts because of heavy flooding.

- Thailand risks losing the bulk of its commercial air traffic through Bangkok if floods shut down Suvanabhumi and Don Muang airports as no other airport is capable of fully assuming their roles.

THE NATION

- Residents in many areas of Bangkok's neighbouring provinces - Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom -- were evacuated on Tuesday, while the capital's chance of escaping the raging floods now depends on some temporary barriers.

- Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala promised extra funds to boost water management efficiency after the cabinet endorsed increasing the 2012 budget deficit by 50 billion baht($1.6 billion) to finance post-flood reconstruction.

- Siam Commercial Bank has doubled its financial-assistance package for flood-hit SME (small and medium enterprises) and retail customers to 20 billion baht.

- Property firms need to revise their designs to protect residential projects better from the risk of flooding, even though such a move would increase construction costs by 5 to 10 percent, experts said.

- The inundation of 14,172 factories and businesses in 20 provinces has adversely affected 663,218 workers, Arthit Isamo, director-general of the Labour Protection and Welfare Department, said.

($1 = 30.745 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)