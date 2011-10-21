BANGKOK Oct 21 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has agreed to help
drain northern runoff into the sea through the city's canals as
part of Don Muang and Laksi districts were declared flood-risk
zones.
- Business operators say they would rather carry on normal
operations with well-prepared contingency plans than close down
in the face of flood warnings from the Bangkok Metropolitan
Administration.
- Siam Cement Group , Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, says its building materials and paper plants have
begun shutting down due to logistics problems and raw material
shortages.
- The severe flooding has led to a 40 percent spike in
Internet news traffic and made Thailand the third
fastest-growing country for Facebook users.
THE NATION
- Runoff water from the upper part of the country has
finally proved "too huge" for the government to keep out of
Bangkok.
- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul says the
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stands ready to call a special
meeting if necessary to assess the economic situation amid the
floods.
- PTT's revenue this year will be slightly off
stride as gas demand for industrial use and power generation in
flood-hit areas has dropped this quarter.
- The finance minister will propose to the cabinet next week
a 50 billion baht ($1.61 billion) credit plan for companies
affected by the floods, especially small and medium sized
enterprises, through SME Bank and commercial banks.
- The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) insisted that
insurance companies had maintained enough reserves to settle
claims from floods.
KRUNGTHEP THURAKIT
- The Industry Ministry warned operators in other industrial
zones located on the east of Bangkok, with a combined investment
value of 400 billion baht ($12.9 billion) to prepare to evacuate
after the government decided to release floodwaters to the sea
through those areas.
($1 = 30.89 Thai baht)