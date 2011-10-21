BANGKOK Oct 21 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has agreed to help drain northern runoff into the sea through the city's canals as part of Don Muang and Laksi districts were declared flood-risk zones.

- Business operators say they would rather carry on normal operations with well-prepared contingency plans than close down in the face of flood warnings from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

- Siam Cement Group , Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, says its building materials and paper plants have begun shutting down due to logistics problems and raw material shortages.

- The severe flooding has led to a 40 percent spike in Internet news traffic and made Thailand the third fastest-growing country for Facebook users.

THE NATION

- Runoff water from the upper part of the country has finally proved "too huge" for the government to keep out of Bangkok.

- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul says the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stands ready to call a special meeting if necessary to assess the economic situation amid the floods.

- PTT's revenue this year will be slightly off stride as gas demand for industrial use and power generation in flood-hit areas has dropped this quarter.

- The finance minister will propose to the cabinet next week a 50 billion baht ($1.61 billion) credit plan for companies affected by the floods, especially small and medium sized enterprises, through SME Bank and commercial banks.

- The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) insisted that insurance companies had maintained enough reserves to settle claims from floods.

KRUNGTHEP THURAKIT

- The Industry Ministry warned operators in other industrial zones located on the east of Bangkok, with a combined investment value of 400 billion baht ($12.9 billion) to prepare to evacuate after the government decided to release floodwaters to the sea through those areas. ($1 = 30.89 Thai baht)