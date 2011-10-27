BANGKOK Oct 27 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Floods have become more widespread in many parts of
Bangkok and residents of Don Muang, Bang Phlad and Thawi Wattana
districts have been urged to evacuate immediately.
- The king does not want any special flood protection
measures for the Chitralada Palace, army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha
said on Wednesday.
- The government should focus on the flood situation before
talking about rehabilitation plans for businesses, says Toyota
Motor Thailand (TMT).
- Business leaders urged the government to switch to
crisis-management mode and slash red tape to help revive the
economy as soon as possible.
- Nok Air is resuming flights by moving to Suvarnabhumi
Airport today after an almost two-day suspension prompted by the
closure of Don Muang airport due to flooding.
- Local retailers are revising their plans in light of the
floods ahead of what is normally their peak season for sales.
THE NATION
- For the first time, senior government officials spoke of
the possibility of all of Bangkok being flooded.
- The Thai Chamber of Commerce urged the government to
protect Bangkok, give accurate, up-to-date information, and
forge closer cooperation with the private sector to oversee
logistics keep to a minimum any impact on the economy.
- Housing demand is expected to plunge in the near term,
particularly for low-rise projects in flood-stricken areas.
- Fewer farmers than hoped for have joined the government's
rice-subsidy scheme, pledging only 62,000 tonnes since it
started on October 7.
- Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong has promised that
more supplies of drinking water will come on to the market very
soon, as many Thai beverage producers have shifted their
production lines to bottled water, while China is sending 120
machines to help the process.
- PTT and its operating units have prepared
business-continuity plans in case the flood bursts into Bangkok.