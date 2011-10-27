BANGKOK Oct 27 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Floods have become more widespread in many parts of Bangkok and residents of Don Muang, Bang Phlad and Thawi Wattana districts have been urged to evacuate immediately.

- The king does not want any special flood protection measures for the Chitralada Palace, army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday.

- The government should focus on the flood situation before talking about rehabilitation plans for businesses, says Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT).

- Business leaders urged the government to switch to crisis-management mode and slash red tape to help revive the economy as soon as possible.

- Nok Air is resuming flights by moving to Suvarnabhumi Airport today after an almost two-day suspension prompted by the closure of Don Muang airport due to flooding.

- Local retailers are revising their plans in light of the floods ahead of what is normally their peak season for sales.

THE NATION

- For the first time, senior government officials spoke of the possibility of all of Bangkok being flooded.

- The Thai Chamber of Commerce urged the government to protect Bangkok, give accurate, up-to-date information, and forge closer cooperation with the private sector to oversee logistics keep to a minimum any impact on the economy.

- Housing demand is expected to plunge in the near term, particularly for low-rise projects in flood-stricken areas.

- Fewer farmers than hoped for have joined the government's rice-subsidy scheme, pledging only 62,000 tonnes since it started on October 7.

- Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong has promised that more supplies of drinking water will come on to the market very soon, as many Thai beverage producers have shifted their production lines to bottled water, while China is sending 120 machines to help the process.

- PTT and its operating units have prepared business-continuity plans in case the flood bursts into Bangkok.