BANGKOK POST
- A new river, new highways, new railways and new towns are
among the government's long-term flood prevention measures,
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong
said.
- Don Muang residents removed more of the "big bags" forming
a flood wall on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road despite the prime
minister's insistence that the barrier must stand.
- PTT Pcl, the sole local provider of compressed
natural gas (CNG), will resume operation of its CNG refill
station in Rojana Industrial Park soon, a positive sign for
business recovery after the floods.
- TOT Pcl, left with no choice but to postpone its
commercial 3G wireless broadband service until the country's
floods subside, is preparing a free trial service instead.
- Thai AirAsia (TAA) may reschedule its initial
public offering (IPO) planned for next month due to unfavourable
market conditions arising from the floods.
THE NATION
- Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba has requested
three urgent relief measures to help Japanese companies in
Thailand recover from the severe flooding.
- Water levels are receding, but just as transportation and
other aspects of life improve, Thai consumers are bracing for
another misfortune in the aftermath of the flooding - a spike in
prices of goods.
- The Tourism Authority of Thailand has designed a
five-pronged strategy to rebuild domestic tourism after the
severe flooding.
- Bangkok Bank Pcl expects strong business lending
growth in the next six months as the private sector works
aggressively to recover from the flood disaster.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Universal Adsorbents & Chemicals (UAC), an importer and
distributor of adsorbents and other chemical products, is
studying a plan to invest 300 million baht ($9.7 million) in an
alternative-energy project to tap an expected rise in demand.
($1 = 30.80 Baht)
