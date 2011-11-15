BANGKOK Nov 15 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The government's Flood Relief Operation Command and the
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have agreed to keep open the
gap in the "big bag" barrier in Don Muang to ease the suffering
of residents affected by the flood wall.
- SET-listed Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding
(Ratch) has formed a partnership with Italian-Thai
Development (ITD) for coal-fired power plants producing
almost 4,000-megawatts in Dawei, Burma.
- Most of the Japanese motor giants operating in Thailand
resumed partial production after a suspension due to devastating
floods.
- Central Plaza Hotel (CENTEL) reported 30 percent
revenue growth in the third quarter to 2.8 billion baht ($91
million), as net profit rose 122 percent to 31.9 million baht
because of the travel and hotel industry rebound.
THE NATION
- Flood-hit residents should start clean-up operations at
their homes within 48 hours of flood water subsiding, so as to
minimise mould problems, Public Health Ministry permanent
secretary Paijit Warachit said.
- The large volume of polluted flood water being released
into the Gulf of Thailand could greatly affect marine life, Thai
academics warned.
- The Dutch Ambassador and a team of water management
experts from the Netherlands met Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra and the 10-strong Strategic Committee for Water
Resources Management at Government House to discuss possible
solutions to Thailand's flood crisis.
- Bangchak Petroleum's B100 biodiesel plant in Bang
Pa-in, Ayutthaya, will resume operations on Tuesday following
the suspension of production due to the severe flooding in the
area.
- Amata Corp and Hemaraj Land and Development
are expected to perform well in 2012 on expectations
of increased demand for land in dry industrial estates in the
aftermath of the floods, brokerage houses said.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Samart Corporation said it reported a 66 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue of 6.24 billion baht with a net
profit of 259 million baht, thanks to growth from government and
private enterprises projects of its Samart Telcoms Pcl
.
($1 = 30.765 Baht)
