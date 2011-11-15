BANGKOK Nov 15 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government's Flood Relief Operation Command and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have agreed to keep open the gap in the "big bag" barrier in Don Muang to ease the suffering of residents affected by the flood wall.

- SET-listed Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding (Ratch) has formed a partnership with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) for coal-fired power plants producing almost 4,000-megawatts in Dawei, Burma.

- Most of the Japanese motor giants operating in Thailand resumed partial production after a suspension due to devastating floods.

- Central Plaza Hotel (CENTEL) reported 30 percent revenue growth in the third quarter to 2.8 billion baht ($91 million), as net profit rose 122 percent to 31.9 million baht because of the travel and hotel industry rebound.

THE NATION

- Flood-hit residents should start clean-up operations at their homes within 48 hours of flood water subsiding, so as to minimise mould problems, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Paijit Warachit said.

- The large volume of polluted flood water being released into the Gulf of Thailand could greatly affect marine life, Thai academics warned.

- The Dutch Ambassador and a team of water management experts from the Netherlands met Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and the 10-strong Strategic Committee for Water Resources Management at Government House to discuss possible solutions to Thailand's flood crisis.

- Bangchak Petroleum's B100 biodiesel plant in Bang Pa-in, Ayutthaya, will resume operations on Tuesday following the suspension of production due to the severe flooding in the area.

- Amata Corp and Hemaraj Land and Development are expected to perform well in 2012 on expectations of increased demand for land in dry industrial estates in the aftermath of the floods, brokerage houses said.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Samart Corporation said it reported a 66 percent rise in third-quarter revenue of 6.24 billion baht with a net profit of 259 million baht, thanks to growth from government and private enterprises projects of its Samart Telcoms Pcl .

($1 = 30.765 Baht) (Compiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)