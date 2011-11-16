BANGKOK Nov 16 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Mitr Phol Sugar Corp Ltd is preparing to embark on a three-year, 30 billion baht ($973 million) capacity expansion on top of its bid to own at least half of Australia's MSF Sugar Ltd.

- Thailand remains a strong candidate to cash in on the growing number of Japanese investors plying Southeast Asia, but it needs to promptly establish proper water management for the short- and long-term, says the Japan External Trade Organisation.

- As many as 70-80 percent of the factories at industrial estates in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani provinces are expected to be up and running again next month.

- Thailand's six main airports including Suvarnabhumi handled 15.5 percent more passengers in the year to Sept. 30 for a record 66.3 million.

THE NATION

- Residents of western Bangkok heard grim news straight from Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra that the flooding in their neighbourhoods could drag on into 2012.

- The cabinet approved a total of 9 billion baht for flood relief to industries and households, tax breaks for the setting-up of an infrastructure fund, and an increase in public debt.

- The government must urgently set up a flood-prevention system before the rainy season next year to win back the confidence of foreign investors after serious inundation this year, says one of Thailand's leading carmakers.

- The Bank of Thailand is urging banks to concentrate on risk management and loan quality, which could be hit by fragile major economies and the nation's worst floods in decades.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Shares in Bualuang Securities Pcl surged 27 percent after its major shareholder, Bangkok Bank Pcl, announced its plan to make a tender offer of its shares it does not own at 22 baht each and planned to delist the shares from the stock exchange.

($1 = 30.83 baht)