BANGKOK POST
- Mitr Phol Sugar Corp Ltd is preparing to
embark on a three-year, 30 billion baht ($973 million) capacity
expansion on top of its bid to own at least half of Australia's
MSF Sugar Ltd.
- Thailand remains a strong candidate to cash in on the
growing number of Japanese investors plying Southeast Asia, but
it needs to promptly establish proper water management for the
short- and long-term, says the Japan External Trade
Organisation.
- As many as 70-80 percent of the factories at industrial
estates in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani provinces are expected to
be up and running again next month.
- Thailand's six main airports including Suvarnabhumi
handled 15.5 percent more passengers in the year to Sept. 30 for
a record 66.3 million.
THE NATION
- Residents of western Bangkok heard grim news straight from
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra that the flooding in their
neighbourhoods could drag on into 2012.
- The cabinet approved a total of 9 billion baht for flood
relief to industries and households, tax breaks for the
setting-up of an infrastructure fund, and an increase in public
debt.
- The government must urgently set up a flood-prevention
system before the rainy season next year to win back the
confidence of foreign investors after serious inundation this
year, says one of Thailand's leading carmakers.
- The Bank of Thailand is urging banks to concentrate on
risk management and loan quality, which could be hit by fragile
major economies and the nation's worst floods in decades.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Shares in Bualuang Securities Pcl surged 27
percent after its major shareholder, Bangkok Bank Pcl,
announced its plan to make a tender offer of its shares it does
not own at 22 baht each and planned to delist the shares from
the stock exchange.
($1 = 30.83 baht)