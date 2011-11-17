BANGKOK Nov 17 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday .
BANGKOK POST
- The government's proposed royal pardon for convicts has
sparked an outcry from many quarters, with critics pouring scorn
on the draft allegedly designed to prevent former prime minister
Thaksin Shinawatra from serving a jail term.
- The Bank of Thailand would welcome a government proposal
to swap bonds with official reserves if it wants to use the
funds to finance public investments.
- Thitikorn Pcl, the motorcycle hire-purchase
leader, has revised down its full-year revenue growth estimate
to 15 percent from 20 percent and expects an even lower rate of
10 percent next year due to the flooding.
- US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton has announced $10
million, or about 300 million baht ($9.7 billion), in extra
flood recovery assistance to Thailand, including money to repair
Don Mueang airport.
THE NATION
- United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon is using Thailand's flood
crisis to press world leaders to commit to climate change
initiatives at an upcoming conference in South Africa.
- Thailand may face a massive public debt problem in 2013 as
the government is concentrating solely on providing restoration
loans after the flooding, Abhisit Vejjajiva, the former prime
minister and now opposition leader, said.
- The decision by the Finance Ministry to provide import
tariff breaks to help large firms in the automotive and
electronics industries suffering from parts shortages could
adversely affect small and medium-sized enterprises, SME
representatives said.
- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications
Commission (NBTC) might consider revising the regulations
governing foreign dominance of the telecom sector amid concerns
that the current rules might contravene the country's free-trade
principles.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Federation of Thai Industries said Thailand lost 90
billion baht in revenue from auto exports due to the flood
crisis over the past two months.
($1 = 30.81 Baht)