BANGKOK Nov 17 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday.

BANGKOK POST

- The government's proposed royal pardon for convicts has sparked an outcry from many quarters, with critics pouring scorn on the draft allegedly designed to prevent former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra from serving a jail term.

- The Bank of Thailand would welcome a government proposal to swap bonds with official reserves if it wants to use the funds to finance public investments.

- Thitikorn Pcl, the motorcycle hire-purchase leader, has revised down its full-year revenue growth estimate to 15 percent from 20 percent and expects an even lower rate of 10 percent next year due to the flooding.

- US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton has announced $10 million, or about 300 million baht ($9.7 billion), in extra flood recovery assistance to Thailand, including money to repair Don Mueang airport.

THE NATION

- United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon is using Thailand's flood crisis to press world leaders to commit to climate change initiatives at an upcoming conference in South Africa.

- Thailand may face a massive public debt problem in 2013 as the government is concentrating solely on providing restoration loans after the flooding, Abhisit Vejjajiva, the former prime minister and now opposition leader, said.

- The decision by the Finance Ministry to provide import tariff breaks to help large firms in the automotive and electronics industries suffering from parts shortages could adversely affect small and medium-sized enterprises, SME representatives said.

- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) might consider revising the regulations governing foreign dominance of the telecom sector amid concerns that the current rules might contravene the country's free-trade principles.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Federation of Thai Industries said Thailand lost 90 billion baht in revenue from auto exports due to the flood crisis over the past two months.

($1 = 30.81 Baht)