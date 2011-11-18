BANGKOK Nov 18 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Thailand's economy is expected to recover rapidly from the flooding thanks to anticipated massive spending on infrastructure development that will eventually boost the country's competitiveness in the coming Asean Economic Community (AEC), according to the Siam Cement Group (SCG).

- As with other businesses, many Siam City Cement factories have suspended operations due to the severe widespread flooding.

- The flooding that brought assembly lines to a halt slashed local car production in October by 67.6 percent year-on-year to a near 10-year low of 49,439 units.

- Huawei Technologies is forging ahead with expansion of its new enterprise business to ride emerging-market growth.

THE NATION

- Eastern Bangkok, where floodwaters had just started to recede, may face another bout of high flooding after a dispute over the barrier along the lower Khlong Hok Wa caused partial damage to the sandbag embankment while protests led to the opening of the Khlong Phraya Suren sluice gate to a metre wide.

- The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has urged all groups, including the government, to avoid inflaming political conflicts amid the flood crisis, saying it would further dampen economic growth.

- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorarkul suggested that the government issue baht bonds to finance its massive investment in flood-prevention infrastructure rather than dipping into foreign reserves.

- France-based Casino Group's capital-raising plan for its Big C Supercenter hypermarket chain might run into resistance from local minority shareholders.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said Thailand would convert a crisis into an opportunity to rebuild investor confidence after the Thai floods.

- Thai Airways International Pcl has cut more than 500 flights due to a drop in passengers as they remain uncertain about the flooding crisis but hopes the situation would return to normal in December.