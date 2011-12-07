BANGKOK Dec 7 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government is to take on board the king's advice on flood management and will ensure all flooded areas are dry before the end of the year, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

- Fugitive red shirt leader Arisman Pongruangrong has said he will turn himself in to the Department of Special Investigation on Wednesday.

- A special cabinet meeting is scheduled for next week to consider rehabilitation projects in 56 flooded provinces worth 120 billion baht, while the cabinet approved facilitating the issuance of visas and work permits for foreign investment.

- Thai Airways International Plc will lose about 3 billion baht in revenue in the final quarter of this year due to the flood crisis, its president Piyasvasti Amranand said Tuesday.

- The Bank of Thailand expects euro zone leaders to avert a full-blown crisis that would cause the break-up of the monetary union.

- Thailand's worst flooding in 69 years will likely see a makeover in housing designs to incorporate integrated flood protection systems regardless of the higher cost as people become more alert to the possibility of future floods.

THE NATION

- Thai Petroplus (TPP), a new oil and gas exploration and production company owned by an expert in cooperatives, has joined with four partners, including BGP Inc, a subsidiary of China National Petrolem Corporation (CNPC), and Greatwall Drilling to enter the 21st round of a petroleum concession opened by the Department of Mineral Fuels.

- The governor of the Bank of Thailand estimates that export growth will slow to 8 percent next year mainly on global uncertainties.

- The Thai Hotels Association is urging the Interior Ministry to ensure that all registered hotels have a nurse room for emergency first aid, as is required by the Hotel Act.

- The finance minister has urged commercial and state-run banks to accelerate lending and support flood recovery efforts.

- Bangkok Bank's wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia has proposed opening up more branches to penetrate the market, from retail to corporate customers.

- PTT is preparing measures to protect its businesses from the impact of floods in the future and a plan to provide urgent humanitarian assistance should floods recur. ($=30.79 baht)

