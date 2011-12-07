BANGKOK Dec 7 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The government is to take on board the king's advice on
flood management and will ensure all flooded areas are dry
before the end of the year, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
said on Tuesday.
- Fugitive red shirt leader Arisman Pongruangrong has said
he will turn himself in to the Department of Special
Investigation on Wednesday.
- A special cabinet meeting is scheduled for next week to
consider rehabilitation projects in 56 flooded provinces worth
120 billion baht, while the cabinet approved facilitating the
issuance of visas and work permits for foreign investment.
- Thai Airways International Plc will lose about 3
billion baht in revenue in the final quarter of this year due to
the flood crisis, its president Piyasvasti Amranand said
Tuesday.
- The Bank of Thailand expects euro zone leaders to avert a
full-blown crisis that would cause the break-up of the monetary
union.
- Thailand's worst flooding in 69 years will likely see a
makeover in housing designs to incorporate integrated flood
protection systems regardless of the higher cost as people
become more alert to the possibility of future floods.
THE NATION
- Thai Petroplus (TPP), a new oil and gas exploration and
production company owned by an expert in cooperatives, has
joined with four partners, including BGP Inc, a subsidiary of
China National Petrolem Corporation (CNPC), and Greatwall
Drilling to enter the 21st round of a petroleum concession
opened by the Department of Mineral Fuels.
- The governor of the Bank of Thailand estimates that export
growth will slow to 8 percent next year mainly on global
uncertainties.
- The Thai Hotels Association is urging the Interior
Ministry to ensure that all registered hotels have a nurse room
for emergency first aid, as is required by the Hotel Act.
- The finance minister has urged commercial and state-run
banks to accelerate lending and support flood recovery efforts.
- Bangkok Bank's wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia has
proposed opening up more branches to penetrate the market, from
retail to corporate customers.
- PTT is preparing measures to protect its
businesses from the impact of floods in the future and a plan to
provide urgent humanitarian assistance should floods recur.
($=30.79 baht)
