BANGKOK POST
- The cabinet has approved emergency spending of 20.1
billion baht ($649.5 million) for post-flood rehabilitation.
- Italian-Thai Development Pcl expects to allot
40,000 rai of industrial land in Burma's Dawei project next
year, with plans calling for a 300-billion-baht steel mill, says
ITD president Premchai Karnasuta.
- Electrical and electronics industries are expected to lose
240 billion baht from the floods.
- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl (BGH) is
unlikely to see any expansion and acquisition plans over the
next couple of years, as the group prefers to focus on business
consolidation with the Phyathai Hospital and Paolo Memorial
Hospital chains it aquired last December.
THE NATION
- The armed "men in black" much mentioned during last year's
political violence are in the media limelight again after Deputy
Prime Minister Chalerm Yoobamrung claimed those men donned
police uniforms during the day.
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ramped up
measures to deal with mountains of garbage that accumulated
during the flooding, says a top BMA official.
- Thai Airways International Pcl will next year
put greater emphasis on Asia, in its bid to raise revenue amid
negative factors that include persistently high fuel prices,
fierce competition in Europe and more frequent natural
disasters.
