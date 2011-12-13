BANGKOK Dec 13 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The cabinet has approved emergency spending of 20.1 billion baht ($649.5 million) for post-flood rehabilitation.

- Italian-Thai Development Pcl expects to allot 40,000 rai of industrial land in Burma's Dawei project next year, with plans calling for a 300-billion-baht steel mill, says ITD president Premchai Karnasuta.

- Electrical and electronics industries are expected to lose 240 billion baht from the floods.

- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl (BGH) is unlikely to see any expansion and acquisition plans over the next couple of years, as the group prefers to focus on business consolidation with the Phyathai Hospital and Paolo Memorial Hospital chains it aquired last December.

THE NATION

- The armed "men in black" much mentioned during last year's political violence are in the media limelight again after Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm Yoobamrung claimed those men donned police uniforms during the day.

- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ramped up measures to deal with mountains of garbage that accumulated during the flooding, says a top BMA official.

- Thai Airways International Pcl will next year put greater emphasis on Asia, in its bid to raise revenue amid negative factors that include persistently high fuel prices, fierce competition in Europe and more frequent natural disasters. (Bangkok Newsroom)