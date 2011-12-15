(Refiles to remove extraneous words in SC Asset item)

BANGKOK Dec 15 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has told authorities to beef up security to ensure peaceful New Year festivities.

- The government calmed fears civil rights would be threatened if it adopts a tighter monitoring system to counter anti-monarchy messages on the Internet.

- Thailand's largest commercial bank, Bangkok Bank Pcl (BBL), is confident its business in China will continue to grow and it will remain its main base of expansion.

- The state majority-owned Bangchak Petroleum Pcl expects its refining margin to widen from $6 a barrel this year to $7 next year, boosting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to 7 billion baht ($224 million).

THE NATION

- The pardon for fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has not been put on the backburner and the government is just biding its time until the right occasion comes along, Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm Yoobamrung said.

- SC Asset Corporation Pcl, the property arm of the Shinawatra family, is maintaining its target of double-digit growth next year after succeeding in protecting its 33 residential projects from the flood.

- TOT plans to expand its 3G cellular base stations to between 18,000 to 20,000 sites nationwide within the next two years, TOT board chairman Panthep Chamrasromran said.

- A senior official of the National Economic and Social Development Board has signalled that the government might provide subsidies to small firms and households for flood insurance and it is considering a number of options.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Kasikorn Securities, a unit of Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl , said it aimed for a market share of 5 percent in 2012 and had no plans to merge with other brokerage despite recent industry consolidation ahead of a liberalisation of the brokerage sector in 2012. ($1 = 31.255 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)