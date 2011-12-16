BANGKOK Dec 16 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The controversy over Article 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, is heating up with royalist group Siam Samakkhi (United Siam) criticising the U.N., the United States and the European Union for "attempting to interfere" in the country's judicial system.

- The Criminal Court sentenced political activist Daranee "Da Torpedo" Charncherngsilapakul to 15 years in jail for committing lese majeste during political rallies in 2008.

- National oil conglomerate PTT Pcl is proceeding with plans to spend 1 billion baht ($32 million) to increase delivery of compressed natural gas to meet demand at gas pumps.

THE NATION

- The unprecedented flood crisis has hit Bangkok and Central Thailand the hardest in the fourth quarter, though the Northeast and the South have continued enjoying higher economic growth, the Thai Chamber of Commerce University's research centre said.

- Democrat spokesman Chavanond Intarakomalyasut said yesterday he had received a letter claiming that former PM Thaksin Shinawatra had already been issued a Thai passport on the quiet.

- The Bank of Thailand said it was not worried about possible impacts from the euro zone debt crisis on Thailand's second phase of the Financial Sector Master Plan, which includes permission for upgrading foreign banks with a branch in the country into a subsidiary.

- Airports of Thailand Pcl is to speed up the completion of the second-phase expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport by 2016, one year ahead of schedule.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is keen to buy a stake in Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl and plans to offer a 1.5 billion baht loan with the lender to restore small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the flooding, Permanent Secretary for Finance Ministry Areephong Phuchaum said. ($1 = 31.43 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)