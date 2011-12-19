BANGKOK Dec 19 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Academics and human rights advocates urged the public to closely monitor Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's two-day visit to Myanmar on Monday during which transport and energy development plans will be high on her agenda.

- The Finance Ministry is planning to submit a bill authorising new government borrowing of 200 billion baht ($6.38 billion) to finance investment in water management and flood-prevention infrastructure.

- As the floods recede, large developers are continuing to help their customers by working with banks to provide financial aid in the hope that homebuyer confidence will pick up next year.

- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects its 20 New Year's Eve countdown activities in 17 provinces will generate 20 billion baht in revenue, with 4 million domestic tourists attending.

THE NATION

- Kanit na Nakhon, chairman of the Truth for Reconciliation Commission of Thailand, has called for judges to treat lese-majeste offenders more leniently amid mounting revulsion over the harsh punishment meted out in recent cases.

- The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could worsen in three months, which will likely push the euro below the pre-subprime-crisis level and the baht to 32.50 per dollar, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) said last week.

- Hana Microelectronics Plc, one of the country's largest producers of semiconductors, expects its flood-ravaged factory in Ayutthaya to return to normal operations in February.

- Despite the devastating flood, Korean companies are still confident about investing and doing business in Thailand, and the South Korean ambassador said his country was willing to cooperate with the government on water management. ($1 = 31.3400 Thai baht)

(Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)