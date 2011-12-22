BANGKOK Dec 22 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Thai and Cambodian military authorities have agreed to withdraw their troops from a provisional demilitarised zone near the Preah Vihear temple and let Indonesian observers supervise the area.

- More than 100 police officers stormed a gambling den in Bang Sue district early on Wednesday and busted almost 200 people for gambling in one of the city's biggest crime raids.

- The government should announce a clear water management plan during the first quarter of 2012 or lose attractiveness in the eyes of foreign investors, warn business leaders.

- Siam Cement Group, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, will spend 6.2 billion baht ($198.6 million)to raise its stake in Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc (TPC) from 46 percent to 69 percent.

- SET-listed Thai Tap Water Plc expects to conclude four mergers and acquisitions next year as part of 7 billion baht in planned capital expenditures.

- The debt-ridden steel maker G Steel insists the failure of its deal with ArcelorMittal Netherlands B.V will benefit shareholders, saying it will seek a partner by the first quarter next year.

THE NATION

- Under the shadow of her elder brother, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has sidelined democratisation and instead placed economic interests at the core of bilateral relations between Thailand and Myanmar.

- Coalition whips agreed on Wednesday to seek an amendment to Article 291 of the Constitution soon to make way for the establishment of a new constitution drafting committee, chief whip Udomdej Rattanasathien said.

- Thai Union Frozen Foods' proposed alliance with Pakfood would put them on course to becoming Thailand's biggest shrimp-product exporter and a major supplier to the growing markets in Europe and the United States.

- Thai exporters have started to adjust to currency volatility, as the baht has moved on worries over slowing US growth, an expected recession in Europe and signs of a less robust Chinese economy, an executive at the Bank of Thailand said.

- The flood-affected electrical-appliance and electronics industries have already suffered an opportunity loss of 170 billion baht this quarter and the damage will go higher, depending on the resumption of their factories.

- The government will hold a conference with 2,000 Thai and foreign enterprises next month in an effort to boost the private sector's confidence after the flood crisis. ($1 = 31.2250 baht)

(Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)