BANGKOK Dec 22 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Thai and Cambodian military authorities have agreed to
withdraw their troops from a provisional demilitarised zone near
the Preah Vihear temple and let Indonesian observers supervise
the area.
- More than 100 police officers stormed a gambling den in
Bang Sue district early on Wednesday and busted almost 200
people for gambling in one of the city's biggest crime raids.
- The government should announce a clear water management
plan during the first quarter of 2012 or lose attractiveness in
the eyes of foreign investors, warn business leaders.
- Siam Cement Group, Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, will spend 6.2 billion baht ($198.6 million)to
raise its stake in Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc (TPC) from 46
percent to 69 percent.
- SET-listed Thai Tap Water Plc expects to conclude
four mergers and acquisitions next year as part of 7 billion
baht in planned capital expenditures.
- The debt-ridden steel maker G Steel insists the
failure of its deal with ArcelorMittal Netherlands B.V will
benefit shareholders, saying it will seek a partner by the first
quarter next year.
THE NATION
- Under the shadow of her elder brother, Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra has sidelined democratisation and instead
placed economic interests at the core of bilateral relations
between Thailand and Myanmar.
- Coalition whips agreed on Wednesday to seek an amendment
to Article 291 of the Constitution soon to make way for the
establishment of a new constitution drafting committee, chief
whip Udomdej Rattanasathien said.
- Thai Union Frozen Foods' proposed alliance with
Pakfood would put them on course to becoming Thailand's
biggest shrimp-product exporter and a major supplier to the
growing markets in Europe and the United States.
- Thai exporters have started to adjust to currency
volatility, as the baht has moved on worries over slowing US
growth, an expected recession in Europe and signs of a less
robust Chinese economy, an executive at the Bank of Thailand
said.
- The flood-affected electrical-appliance and electronics
industries have already suffered an opportunity loss of 170
billion baht this quarter and the damage will go higher,
depending on the resumption of their factories.
- The government will hold a conference with 2,000 Thai and
foreign enterprises next month in an effort to boost the private
sector's confidence after the flood crisis.
($1 = 31.2250 baht)
(Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)