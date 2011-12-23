BANGKOK Dec 23 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Democrat Party will launch impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and Foreign Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul next week over the return of a passport to ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

- China and Thailand on Thursday signed two historic deals plus four other agreements, including an $11 billion currency swap agreement and a high-speed train project.

- The implementation of a short-term flood and drought prevention plan will proceed soon after the cabinet endorses it, says Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, secretary-general to the National Economic and Social Development Board.

- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC)is preparing to overhaul regulations and rules governing the quality of telecom service in the event of a major disruption, such as DTAC's network collapse this week.

- Local car production in November fell to a nearly 13-year low as the massive floods forced carmakers to down tools, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) auto industry club.

THE NATION

- Thailand cannot comply with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s injunction to withdraw troops from Preah Vihear until it gets approval from Parliament, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

- All countries, including Thailand, will have to keep a close watch on Europe's debt crisis in 2012, while public and private investment will play a key role in driving the domestic economy, economists said.

- Next year could see a positive outlook on the Stock Exchange of Thailand if the economic problems in Europe and the United States ease while politics at home progresses smoothly. Given the negative factors, however, it is difficult to estimate movements of foreign capital.

- Netherlands-based mall developer ECC International Real Estate on Thursday announced a five-year plan to invest between $400 million and $500 million to develop five or six malls in Thailand and Vietnam.

- Toyota Motor Thailand expects to resume normal operations in the middle of January after resolving the supply chain disruptions that have so far dented its output by 150,000 units.

(Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)