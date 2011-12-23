BANGKOK Dec 23 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The Democrat Party will launch impeachment proceedings
against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and Foreign Minister
Surapong Tovichakchaikul next week over the return of a passport
to ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
- China and Thailand on Thursday signed two historic deals
plus four other agreements, including an $11 billion currency
swap agreement and a high-speed train project.
- The implementation of a short-term flood and drought
prevention plan will proceed soon after the cabinet endorses it,
says Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, secretary-general to the
National Economic and Social Development Board.
- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications
Commission (NBTC)is preparing to overhaul regulations and rules
governing the quality of telecom service in the event of a major
disruption, such as DTAC's network collapse this week.
- Local car production in November fell to a nearly 13-year
low as the massive floods forced carmakers to down tools, says
the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) auto industry club.
THE NATION
- Thailand cannot comply with the International Court of
Justice (ICJ)'s injunction to withdraw troops from Preah Vihear
until it gets approval from Parliament, the Foreign Ministry
said on Thursday.
- All countries, including Thailand, will have to keep a
close watch on Europe's debt crisis in 2012, while public and
private investment will play a key role in driving the domestic
economy, economists said.
- Next year could see a positive outlook on the Stock
Exchange of Thailand if the economic problems in Europe and the
United States ease while politics at home progresses smoothly.
Given the negative factors, however, it is difficult to estimate
movements of foreign capital.
- Netherlands-based mall developer ECC International Real
Estate on Thursday announced a five-year plan to invest between
$400 million and $500 million to develop five or six malls in
Thailand and Vietnam.
- Toyota Motor Thailand expects to resume normal operations
in the middle of January after resolving the supply chain
disruptions that have so far dented its output by 150,000 units.
