BANGKOK POST

- A constitution drafting assembly must draw up a bill on charter amendments before a referendum can be held, a senior Pheu Thai Party MP said.

- Police have worked out a security plan to ensure safe and smooth New Year celebrations.

- Myanmar, also known as Burma, is not just a destination for the industrial sector. Many businesses are looking for opportunities as the country opens up its economy, including commercial banks.

- The Finance Ministry is reporting 2.8 percent contraction in the economy for the fourth quarter due to the worst floods in 69 years coupled with the sluggish global economy.

THE NATION

- Disagreement over whether public opinion should be sought before or after draft amendments.

- Satellite operator Thaicom Pcl, under the helm of new chief executive officer Suphajee Suthumpun, has announced a new operational structure as part of its growth strategy.

- PTT's non-petrol station businesses are expected to post growth of 3-4 percent next year, the same as the GDP forecast.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Italian-Thai Development Pcl said in an interview it expected to spend up to 240 billion baht ($7.67 billion) in its first phase of investment in deep sea port and industrial estate projects in Dawei, Myanmar.

