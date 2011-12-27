UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
BANGKOK Dec 27 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The cabinet will today consider a proposal to sell 350 billion baht ($11.2 billion) in bonds domestically to pay for long-term flood-prevention infrastructure.
- The Transport Ministry has vowed to press ahead with a plan to develop five high-speed railway routes as proposed by the former Democrat-led government, Transport Minister Sukumpol Suwanatat says.
- Italian-Thai Development Pcl (ITD), Thailand's largest contractor by market value, plans to secure at least US$12.5 billion worth of loan deals next year to develop key infrastructures for its Dawei project in Burma.
- Total oil imports this year have set a new record of 1.03 trillion baht, surging by 30 percent from 795 billion baht last year on the back of higher oil prices.
THE NATION
- The government has taken up the role of representative of fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is living in exile - with much of its work aimed at helping him.
- Thai banks are optimistic on the growing investment opportunities in Burma and are ready to support Thai firms planning to expand their businesses there.
- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY) has won the bidding for HSBC (Thailand) credit cards and its personal-loans portfolio, integrating these into its own business in a process to be completed early in the new year.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it planned to spend 7 billion baht to buy gas stations in a bid to maintain its market position and expected gross refining margin at $7 per barrel in 2012. ($1 = 31.295 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown