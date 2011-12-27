BANGKOK Dec 27 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The cabinet will today consider a proposal to sell 350 billion baht ($11.2 billion) in bonds domestically to pay for long-term flood-prevention infrastructure.

- The Transport Ministry has vowed to press ahead with a plan to develop five high-speed railway routes as proposed by the former Democrat-led government, Transport Minister Sukumpol Suwanatat says.

- Italian-Thai Development Pcl (ITD), Thailand's largest contractor by market value, plans to secure at least US$12.5 billion worth of loan deals next year to develop key infrastructures for its Dawei project in Burma.

- Total oil imports this year have set a new record of 1.03 trillion baht, surging by 30 percent from 795 billion baht last year on the back of higher oil prices.

THE NATION

- The government has taken up the role of representative of fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is living in exile - with much of its work aimed at helping him.

- Thai banks are optimistic on the growing investment opportunities in Burma and are ready to support Thai firms planning to expand their businesses there.

- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY) has won the bidding for HSBC (Thailand) credit cards and its personal-loans portfolio, integrating these into its own business in a process to be completed early in the new year.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it planned to spend 7 billion baht to buy gas stations in a bid to maintain its market position and expected gross refining margin at $7 per barrel in 2012. ($1 = 31.295 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)