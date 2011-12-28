BANGKOK Dec 28 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The cabinet has approved the establishment of two funds
for flood prevention and one legal amendment to allow the
central bank to provide soft loans to flood-hit businesses via
commercial banks.
- PTT Pcl, the national oil conglomerate, expects
revenue to top 2 trillion thai baht ($63.6 billion) in 2011 and
grow 10 percent in the year to come.
- Honda has begun destroying 1,055 flood-damaged
cars worth a combined 740 million baht or an average of about
701,000 baht apiece.
- Thailand and China want to work together to support each
other's entry into Burma, partly through the deep-sea port in
Dawei being developed by a Thai company.
THE NATION
- Mergers and acquisitions could multiply next year as
corporations seek a strategy to survive the intense competition
brought on by the liberalisation of stock trading commissions
next year and the full opening up of the Asean market in three
years.
- The government has put pressure on the Bank of Thailand to
jointly shoulder public debts left over from the 1997 Asian
financial crisis as well as new debts needed to finance
post-flood recovery efforts.
- Unlike the electronics industry, manufacturers in the
automotive industry are expected to remain in Thailand and
invest substantially in high technology production for much of
the next decade, industrialists say.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The cabinet backed the State Railway of Thailand's plan to
take over management of Bangkok's Chutuchak weekend market from
City Hall.
($1 = 31.435 Baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom)