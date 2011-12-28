BANGKOK Dec 28 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The cabinet has approved the establishment of two funds for flood prevention and one legal amendment to allow the central bank to provide soft loans to flood-hit businesses via commercial banks.

- PTT Pcl, the national oil conglomerate, expects revenue to top 2 trillion thai baht ($63.6 billion) in 2011 and grow 10 percent in the year to come.

- Honda has begun destroying 1,055 flood-damaged cars worth a combined 740 million baht or an average of about 701,000 baht apiece.

- Thailand and China want to work together to support each other's entry into Burma, partly through the deep-sea port in Dawei being developed by a Thai company.

THE NATION

- Mergers and acquisitions could multiply next year as corporations seek a strategy to survive the intense competition brought on by the liberalisation of stock trading commissions next year and the full opening up of the Asean market in three years.

- The government has put pressure on the Bank of Thailand to jointly shoulder public debts left over from the 1997 Asian financial crisis as well as new debts needed to finance post-flood recovery efforts.

- Unlike the electronics industry, manufacturers in the automotive industry are expected to remain in Thailand and invest substantially in high technology production for much of the next decade, industrialists say.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The cabinet backed the State Railway of Thailand's plan to take over management of Bangkok's Chutuchak weekend market from City Hall.

($1 = 31.435 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)