BANGKOK Dec 30 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The government will not risk economic stability in the transfer of responsibility for losses from the 1997 economic crisis to the Bank of Thailand, said Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong.

- Cambodia has offered to exchange high-profile jailed Thai activists Veera Somkwamkid and Ratree Pipattanapaibun with Cambodian prisoners in Thailand.

- The cabinet has given a green light for the use of the 300 billion baht ($9.45 billion) Vayupak Fund as a financial tool to raise funds for the country's future development and investment.

- The recent flooding has affected spending by Thai tourists and cut sales of outbound tour packages for the New Year holiday by 40 percent, says the Thai Travel Agent Association (TTAA).

THE NATION

- The Energy Ministry's Mineral Fuels Department has announced plans to invite bids on 22 new petroleum-field concessions.

- The two state telecom agencies should finalise plans next year on how they will deal with the approaching ends of their private cellular concession terms, Information and Communications Technology Minister Anudith Nakornthap said.

- For next year, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl will emphasise risk management over loan growth because the outlook for the economy is hard to pin down.

- Beverage maker Serm Suk Pcl has announced the resumption of full production at its Pathum Thani and Nakhon Sawan plants and rapid distribution in all regions, after a stoppage for more than a month during the floods. The company is also undertaking flood-relief programmes.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Board of Investment has approved a plan to exempt corporate tax for flood-hit plants and industrial estates for eight years and manufacturers would have until the end of 2012 to submit its applications.

($1 = 31.755 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)