BANGKOK Jan 6 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Opposition leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has called on the
government to come up with detailed plans of what it wants to
invest in before asking for more leeway to borrow.
- The ruling Pheu Thai Party has decided to step away from
pushing for constitutional amendment but let pressure groups,
particularly the red shirts, take a leading role in seeking the
change.
- The Commerce Ministry will order rice millers to report
their stocks to verify information, as only 4.7 million tonnes
of paddy, an unusually low amount, has entered the mortgage
scheme.
- Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation expects to double its annual
revenue to 100 billion baht ($3.16 billion) within three years,
boosted partly by a 20-billion baht investment from 2012-13 to
expand the group's sugar and renewable energy operations both at
home and abroad.
- Despite improving share market sentiment worldwide, Thai
bank shares nosedived on Thursday on the potentially worrisome
impact of debate over whether responsibility for the liabilities
of the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) should be
transferred to the Bank of Thailand.
- Delta Electronics (Thailand), the country's
largest electronics firm by market value, is set to invest up to
$40 million annually over the next three years to expand its
global production capacity.
THE NATION
- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong vowed to press
ahead with his initiative to transfer the Financial Institutions
Development Fund (FIDF) to the Bank of Thailand, which
reiterated its strong resistance to the move, while bank stocks
tumbled on Thursday.
- PTT is interested in investing in both upstream
and downstream operations in Cambodia if the country is found to
have considerable deposits of natural gas, said an executive of
the firm.
- The Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation wants to invest
1.5 billion baht over three years to build plants and increase
the production capacity for its Thai-Danish milk products.
- The Commerce Ministry's consumer confidence index last
month rose for the first time since the flood crisis hit last
year.
($1 = 31.6550 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Yoko
Nishikawa)