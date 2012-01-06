BANGKOK Jan 6 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Opposition leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has called on the government to come up with detailed plans of what it wants to invest in before asking for more leeway to borrow.

- The ruling Pheu Thai Party has decided to step away from pushing for constitutional amendment but let pressure groups, particularly the red shirts, take a leading role in seeking the change.

- The Commerce Ministry will order rice millers to report their stocks to verify information, as only 4.7 million tonnes of paddy, an unusually low amount, has entered the mortgage scheme.

- Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation expects to double its annual revenue to 100 billion baht ($3.16 billion) within three years, boosted partly by a 20-billion baht investment from 2012-13 to expand the group's sugar and renewable energy operations both at home and abroad.

- Despite improving share market sentiment worldwide, Thai bank shares nosedived on Thursday on the potentially worrisome impact of debate over whether responsibility for the liabilities of the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) should be transferred to the Bank of Thailand.

- Delta Electronics (Thailand), the country's largest electronics firm by market value, is set to invest up to $40 million annually over the next three years to expand its global production capacity.

THE NATION

- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong vowed to press ahead with his initiative to transfer the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) to the Bank of Thailand, which reiterated its strong resistance to the move, while bank stocks tumbled on Thursday.

- PTT is interested in investing in both upstream and downstream operations in Cambodia if the country is found to have considerable deposits of natural gas, said an executive of the firm.

- The Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation wants to invest 1.5 billion baht over three years to build plants and increase the production capacity for its Thai-Danish milk products.

- The Commerce Ministry's consumer confidence index last month rose for the first time since the flood crisis hit last year.

($1 = 31.6550 Thai baht)

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)