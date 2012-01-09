BANGKOK Jan 9 These are some of the
THE NATION
- A landmark verdict in October 2010 that found fault with
the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) in a water drainage
operation and ordered payment of compensation to the plaintiffs
could serve as a precedent in a complaint lodged with the
Central Administrative Court in December against the prime
minister and heads of 10 government agencies over mismanagement
of the recent flooding.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods' is moving towards its
goal of becoming the world leader in both feed-meal and
integrated shrimp production as well as the leading food brand
from upstream through downstream in the Asia-Pacific region.
- The strategy of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
this year is to invest in liquefied natural gas blocks
that have sales contracts with its parent PTT Pcl,
which is part of its mergers and acquisitions plan. It expects
to secure at least one LNG block this year.
- Thailand is expected to see an easing in its monetary
stance in the first half of the year to help the country's
rehabilitation after floods but policy could possibly be
tightened again in the second half if the economy recovers
strongly and inflation picks up.
BANGKOK POST
- The opposition Democrat Party has called on the Yingluck
government to end the "dictatorial style" of its economic
management.
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra says she is willing to
consider a proposal by the National Independent Rule of Law
Commission to set up a constitution drafting panel.
- The recent acquisition of FiberVisions Holdings in the US
will enable Indorama Ventures Pcl to boost its
production volume by 20 percent this year and beat the original
revenue target of 240 billion baht ($7.59 billion).
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Assets under management of Thailand's mutual fund indsutry
reached 2.08 trillion baht in 2011 with Phillip Asset Management
leading the pack posting 99.4 percent growth or 779.4 million
baht in net assets.
($1 = 31.625 Baht)
