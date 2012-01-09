BANGKOK Jan 9 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE NATION

- A landmark verdict in October 2010 that found fault with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) in a water drainage operation and ordered payment of compensation to the plaintiffs could serve as a precedent in a complaint lodged with the Central Administrative Court in December against the prime minister and heads of 10 government agencies over mismanagement of the recent flooding.

- Charoen Pokphand Foods' is moving towards its goal of becoming the world leader in both feed-meal and integrated shrimp production as well as the leading food brand from upstream through downstream in the Asia-Pacific region.

- The strategy of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl this year is to invest in liquefied natural gas blocks that have sales contracts with its parent PTT Pcl, which is part of its mergers and acquisitions plan. It expects to secure at least one LNG block this year.

- Thailand is expected to see an easing in its monetary stance in the first half of the year to help the country's rehabilitation after floods but policy could possibly be tightened again in the second half if the economy recovers strongly and inflation picks up.

BANGKOK POST

- The opposition Democrat Party has called on the Yingluck government to end the "dictatorial style" of its economic management.

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra says she is willing to consider a proposal by the National Independent Rule of Law Commission to set up a constitution drafting panel.

- The recent acquisition of FiberVisions Holdings in the US will enable Indorama Ventures Pcl to boost its production volume by 20 percent this year and beat the original revenue target of 240 billion baht ($7.59 billion).

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Assets under management of Thailand's mutual fund indsutry reached 2.08 trillion baht in 2011 with Phillip Asset Management leading the pack posting 99.4 percent growth or 779.4 million baht in net assets.

($1 = 31.625 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)