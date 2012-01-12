BANGKOK Jan 12 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A senator and a consumer protection activist have begun gathering signatures to seek an Administrative Court injunction to stop the government raising the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) next Monday.

- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), the country's largest mobile operator, says it can begin testing its fourth-generation (4G) cellular broadband service in conjunction with TOT Plc and CAT Telecom on Jan. 31.

THE NATION

- The executive decrees shifting the 1.14 trillion baht ($35.91 billion) public debt left over from the 1997 financial crisis to the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will increase costs for commercial banks, indirectly benefiting state-run lenders, bankers said.

- A senior United Nations expert is on a private visit to Bangkok to discuss and monitor freedom of expression in the country, especially the controversial lese-majeste law.

- Loxley Pcl wants to build up its solar power business by joining hands with potential partners to build four plants requiring investment of 2.4 billion baht with combined capacity of 24 megawatts.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl said the Mahagitsiri family has become the largest shareholder in the shipping firm after recently raising its stake to about 14 percent.

($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)