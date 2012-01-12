BANGKOK Jan 12 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- A senator and a consumer protection activist have begun
gathering signatures to seek an Administrative Court injunction
to stop the government raising the prices of compressed natural
gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) next Monday.
- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), the country's
largest mobile operator, says it can begin testing its
fourth-generation (4G) cellular broadband service in conjunction
with TOT Plc and CAT Telecom on Jan. 31.
THE NATION
- The executive decrees shifting the 1.14 trillion baht
($35.91 billion) public debt left over from the 1997 financial
crisis to the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will increase costs for
commercial banks, indirectly benefiting state-run lenders,
bankers said.
- A senior United Nations expert is on a private visit to
Bangkok to discuss and monitor freedom of expression in the
country, especially the controversial lese-majeste law.
- Loxley Pcl wants to build up its solar power
business by joining hands with potential partners to build four
plants requiring investment of 2.4 billion baht with combined
capacity of 24 megawatts.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl said the Mahagitsiri
family has become the largest shareholder in the shipping firm
after recently raising its stake to about 14 percent.
($1 = 31.75 Baht)
