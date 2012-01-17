BANGKOK Jan 17 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Police have charged a Swedish-Lebanese man with suspected links to the Hezbollah militant group with possession of prohibited substances after they found a huge cache of materials used for making explosives in Samut Sakhon's Muang district yesterday.

- The Central Administrative Court has turned down a request for it to issue an injunction against the government's decision to raise transport sector gas prices.

- The central bank will resume assessing the impact higher levies on petrol and diesel will have on inflation before moving ahead with any plans for the policy rate, says governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul.

THE NATION

- The Mobile Cabinet in Chiang Mai has accepted three proposals from the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FeTCO) on how to promote the use of local markets as a funding mechanism to stimulate the economy.

- Thailand Tobacco Monopoly will reduce its investment in a planned factory at Rojana Industrial Park and seek another estate in which to build a second plant, as it aims to mitigate against the risk of natural disaster.

- The Bank of Thailand expects to start increasing the amount commercial banks contribute to the Deposit Protection Agency (DPA) in July, with the likelihood that bills of exchange (B/Es) will be counted as deposits.

- Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala yesterday expressed confidence that the government can finance the 350-billion-baht ($10.97 billion) emergency decree for post-flood reconstruction.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Rice exports are expected to fall 38.1 percent to 6.5 million tonnes this year because the government's pricing policy under the rice mortgage scheme undermined competitiveness, according to Korbsook Iamsuri, president of Thai Rice Exporters Association. ($1 = 31.895 baht)