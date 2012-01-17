BANGKOK Jan 17 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Police have charged a Swedish-Lebanese man with suspected
links to the Hezbollah militant group with possession of
prohibited substances after they found a huge cache of materials
used for making explosives in Samut Sakhon's Muang district
yesterday.
- The Central Administrative Court has turned down a request
for it to issue an injunction against the government's decision
to raise transport sector gas prices.
- The central bank will resume assessing the impact higher
levies on petrol and diesel will have on inflation before moving
ahead with any plans for the policy rate, says governor Prasarn
Trairatvorakul.
THE NATION
- The Mobile Cabinet in Chiang Mai has accepted three
proposals from the Federation of Thai Capital Market
Organisations (FeTCO) on how to promote the use of local markets
as a funding mechanism to stimulate the economy.
- Thailand Tobacco Monopoly will reduce its investment in a
planned factory at Rojana Industrial Park and seek
another estate in which to build a second plant, as it aims to
mitigate against the risk of natural disaster.
- The Bank of Thailand expects to start increasing the
amount commercial banks contribute to the Deposit Protection
Agency (DPA) in July, with the likelihood that bills of exchange
(B/Es) will be counted as deposits.
- Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala yesterday
expressed confidence that the government can finance the
350-billion-baht ($10.97 billion) emergency decree for
post-flood reconstruction.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Rice exports are expected to fall 38.1 percent to 6.5
million tonnes this year because the government's pricing policy
under the rice mortgage scheme undermined competitiveness,
according to Korbsook Iamsuri, president of Thai Rice Exporters
Association.
($1 = 31.895 baht)