BANGKOK Jan 20 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A proposal to cut the government's stakes in PTT Pcl and Thai Airways International Pcl could hurt the administration's image in the global financial markets, former finance minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala has warned.

- Newly appointed Defence Minister Sukumpol Suwanatat yesterday indicated he may look at amending the 2008 Defence Ministry Administration Act after he is formally sworn into office.

- Local banks say a move to shift the burden for paying down 1.14 trillion baht ($35.99 billion) in debt carried over from the 1997 crisis is unfair and could jeopardise the country's long-term stability.

- PTT Global Chemical Pcl plans to invest 100 billion baht ($3.16 billion) over the next five years, half of it on recent acquisition Perstorp Holding France SAS, a technology firm and major manufacturer of isocyanates in Europe and Asia.

THE NATION

- Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong has ambitious plans to create a giant reinsurer to provide flood coverage to local and regional industries, but critics say the government should step back as soon as possible and leave this task to private reinsurers when their confidence returns.

- Flood experts warn that extreme weather phenomena, including droughts and floods, could become regular occurrences, while economists said downturns in key markets could hit the farm sector.

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl expects to finalise a deal to acquire stakes in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the first half of the year as part of its merger-and-acquisition policy.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Property developers have revamped their project plans after housing projects were hit by severe floods last year. ($1 = 31.675 baht) (Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)