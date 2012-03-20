BANGKOK, March 20 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will use
ultrasound to check older roads in the capital to ensure their
safety following the collapse of part of Rama IV Road, a major
thoroughfare, on Sunday night.
- Ford Thailand will begin offering a 1.5-litre Fiesta
so that another variant of the popular subcompact qualifies for
the government's first-time car-buyer programme.
THE NATION
- The automobile industry backs the Customs Department's new
measure to control the grey market, saying this will help
prevent further losses of tax revenue.
- The Commerce Ministry will today ask for the cabinet's
approval to allocate an additional budget of 1.8 billion baht
($59 million) to curb the rising price of goods.
($1 = 30.725 baht)