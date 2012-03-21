UPDATE 4-Sky TV considers options after NZ rejects Vodafone NZ deal
* Regulatory decision allows Sky to re-apply - industry experts
BANGKOK, March 21 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Thailand Hotels Association believes service charges collected and distributed to workers should be considered wages, thereby reducing the burden of the daily minimum wage, to be increased from April.
- Airports of Thailand Pcl is devising a package of incentives to woo airlines, especially reluctant budget carriers, to Bangkok's Don Muang airport to shift traffic away from overloaded Suvarnabhumi airport.
- Siam Cement Group is establishing wholesale and retail outlets abroad for the first time, beginning in Myanmar and aiming for 100 outlets in Southeast Asia by 2015.
THE NATION
- HSBC Thailand insists it will not pull out of Thailand after selling its retail banking business to Bank of Ayudhya .
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Around 44 percent of manufacturing plants in seven flood-hit industrial estates have resumed production, with all manufacturing plants expected to be operating in the second quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry.
* Regulatory decision allows Sky to re-apply - industry experts
BAGHDAD, Feb 23 U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.