BANGKOK, March 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- At least half the small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) affected by last year's floods will close down because of
the cost, says the Federation of Thai Industries' electrical,
electronics and allied industries club (EEAIC).
- The high cost of living will likely push local retail IT
sales down by 15 percent in the first quarter, especially for
notebook computerS, say leading IT retailers.
THE NATION
- Parents face higher costs for school uniforms, one of the
41 products on the government's price-control list. The retail
price of uniforms will soon rise in line with the coming hike in
the minimum wage to 300 baht ($9.74) per day.
- International insurers remain worried about the
possibility of future flood disasters in Thailand and other
parts of the globe and are therefore demanding higher premiums
for catastrophe protection coverage.
- The country's industrial base is shrinking because of the
increasingly unfavourable investment environment, which is
scaring off new investors and pushing local companies into
expanding overseas, said Pornsilp Patcharintanakul, vice
chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
MATICHON
- Industrial estate developer Hemaraj Land and Development
Pcl said its industrial land sales in the first
quarter jumped from last year, partly due to relocations of
manufacturers from flood-hit areas. The company has raised its
land sales target for 2012 to 1,700 rais (680 acres) from 1,500
rais.
($1 = 30.815 baht)