BANGKOK, March 23 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- At least half the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by last year's floods will close down because of the cost, says the Federation of Thai Industries' electrical, electronics and allied industries club (EEAIC).

- The high cost of living will likely push local retail IT sales down by 15 percent in the first quarter, especially for notebook computerS, say leading IT retailers.

THE NATION

- Parents face higher costs for school uniforms, one of the 41 products on the government's price-control list. The retail price of uniforms will soon rise in line with the coming hike in the minimum wage to 300 baht ($9.74) per day.

- International insurers remain worried about the possibility of future flood disasters in Thailand and other parts of the globe and are therefore demanding higher premiums for catastrophe protection coverage.

- The country's industrial base is shrinking because of the increasingly unfavourable investment environment, which is scaring off new investors and pushing local companies into expanding overseas, said Pornsilp Patcharintanakul, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

MATICHON

- Industrial estate developer Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl said its industrial land sales in the first quarter jumped from last year, partly due to relocations of manufacturers from flood-hit areas. The company has raised its land sales target for 2012 to 1,700 rais (680 acres) from 1,500 rais. ($1 = 30.815 baht)