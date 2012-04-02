BANGKOK, April 2 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Police have identified the insurgent gang they believed planted the car bombs in Yala and Hat Yai on Saturday which killed 14 people.

- The government is being urged to speed up rail development after securing a $1 billion loan from the World Bank. Rail development is the priority in an infrastructure development plan that will require 2.27 trillion baht ($73.58 billion) over 2012-16, according to the Strategic Committee for Reconstruction and Future Development, chaired by Virabongsa Ramangkura.

- The government plans to spend 20-25 billion baht on farm-sector subsidies through a debt moratorium and rice-pledging schemes.

- Chicken producer and exporter GFPT Plc outlined a 1.5 billion baht investment plan to help it manage its business more sustainably and achieve annual sales of 20 billion baht in three years.

THE NATION

- An alert has gone out about four missing vehicles in Hat Yai over fears they may be used in car-bomb attacks, Hat Yai police said yesterday.

- Manufacturers are closely monitoring the impact of the rise in the minimum wage that took effect in seven provinces, including Bangkok, yesterday, anticipating the need for further mechanisation to increase productivity.

- Nuntawan Sakuntanga, director-general at the International Trade Promotion Department, said that exports in the second quarter should post positive growth of at least 5 percent, which will ensure that the country's annual exports will achieve the 15 percent growth target.

- Samart Corp Plc will enlist Malaysian telecom partner Axiata Group to jointly provide a 3G broadband cellular service on TOT's network under the state's enterprise's planned new mobile virtual network operator contracts.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry requested a 20-billion baht budget for next year to establish a rubber development institute, in order to promote Thailand as the centre of rubber production in ASEAN. ($1 = 30.85 Baht)