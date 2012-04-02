BANGKOK, April 2 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- Police have identified the insurgent gang they believed
planted the car bombs in Yala and Hat Yai on Saturday which
killed 14 people.
- The government is being urged to speed up rail development
after securing a $1 billion loan from the World Bank. Rail
development is the priority in an infrastructure development
plan that will require 2.27 trillion baht ($73.58 billion)
over 2012-16, according to the Strategic Committee for
Reconstruction and Future Development, chaired by Virabongsa
Ramangkura.
- The government plans to spend 20-25 billion baht on
farm-sector subsidies through a debt moratorium and
rice-pledging schemes.
- Chicken producer and exporter GFPT Plc outlined
a 1.5 billion baht investment plan to help it manage its
business more sustainably and achieve annual sales of 20 billion
baht in three years.
THE NATION
- An alert has gone out about four missing vehicles in Hat
Yai over fears they may be used in car-bomb attacks, Hat Yai
police said yesterday.
- Manufacturers are closely monitoring the impact of the
rise in the minimum wage that took effect in seven provinces,
including Bangkok, yesterday, anticipating the need for further
mechanisation to increase productivity.
- Nuntawan Sakuntanga, director-general at the International
Trade Promotion Department, said that exports in the second
quarter should post positive growth of at least 5 percent, which
will ensure that the country's annual exports will achieve the
15 percent growth target.
- Samart Corp Plc will enlist Malaysian telecom
partner Axiata Group to jointly provide a 3G broadband cellular
service on TOT's network under the state's enterprise's planned
new mobile virtual network operator contracts.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry requested a
20-billion baht budget for next year to establish a rubber
development institute, in order to promote Thailand as the
centre of rubber production in ASEAN.
($1 = 30.85 Baht)