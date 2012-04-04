BANGKOK, April 4 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Cambodia and Thailand may not have to withdraw troops from the Preah Vihear temple if bilateral talks go well, says Foreign Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul.

- Education Minister Suchart Thadathamrongvech wants to increase the number of student tablets which the ministry will order to 1 million units. He has asked the ministry's agencies to slash spending to raise the funds.

- Thai firms must adjust to rising labour costs without state assistance, says Finance Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong. He dismissed a call from business groups for the state to set up a financial assistance fund to help small businesses adjust to wage increases.

- Thailand and Malaysia agreed to strengthen cooperation in checking cross-border passengers following blasts in Thailand's southern border provinces of Yala and Songkhla on Saturday.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission is reluctant to proceed with brokerage liberalisation as it waits for other stakeholder opinions, says secretary-general Vorapol Socatiyanurak.

- PTT Exploration and Production Plc has signed an agreement for a 9.3 billion baht ($301.95 million) loan to fund its Kai Kos Dehseh oil sands project in Canada, according to a statement from the company.

THE NATION

- Despite deadly car bombs in the South, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to keep its schedule of promotional activities unchanged for this year, while redoubling efforts to rebuild tourists' confidence and the country's image by working with all parties at the local and national level.

- King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI) yesterday strongly advised against a push for the House of Representatives to endorse reconciliation proposals contained in the institute's recent research report for fear of a new round of political violence.

- Opposition MPs from southern border provinces called on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to hold a joint sitting of both Houses to debate on insurgent violence in the deep South following Saturday's bomb attacks.

- PTT Global Chemical is revising its investment plan, which will mean bringing forward and increasing the size of some of its projects. PTT Global Chemical plans to invest 130 billion baht ($4.22 billion) during 2012-16, and targets issuing bonds worth $2 billion to mobilise funding for its investment projects, chief executive officer Veerasak Kositpaisal said.

- The Finance Ministry plans to offer tax deductions to help businesses after the implementation of new minimum wage. ($1 = 30.8 baht)