BANGKOK POST
- Cambodia and Thailand may not have to withdraw troops from
the Preah Vihear temple if bilateral talks go well, says Foreign
Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul.
- Education Minister Suchart Thadathamrongvech wants to
increase the number of student tablets which the ministry will
order to 1 million units. He has asked the ministry's agencies
to slash spending to raise the funds.
- Thai firms must adjust to rising labour costs without
state assistance, says Finance Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong. He
dismissed a call from business groups for the state to set up a
financial assistance fund to help small businesses adjust to
wage increases.
- Thailand and Malaysia agreed to strengthen cooperation in
checking cross-border passengers following blasts in Thailand's
southern border provinces of Yala and Songkhla on Saturday.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission is reluctant to
proceed with brokerage liberalisation as it waits for other
stakeholder opinions, says secretary-general Vorapol
Socatiyanurak.
- PTT Exploration and Production Plc has signed an
agreement for a 9.3 billion baht ($301.95 million) loan to fund
its Kai Kos Dehseh oil sands project in Canada, according to a
statement from the company.
THE NATION
- Despite deadly car bombs in the South, the Tourism
Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to keep its schedule of
promotional activities unchanged for this year, while redoubling
efforts to rebuild tourists' confidence and the country's image
by working with all parties at the local and national level.
- King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI) yesterday strongly
advised against a push for the House of Representatives to
endorse reconciliation proposals contained in the institute's
recent research report for fear of a new round of political
violence.
- Opposition MPs from southern border provinces called on
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to hold a joint sitting of
both Houses to debate on insurgent violence in the deep South
following Saturday's bomb attacks.
- PTT Global Chemical is revising its investment
plan, which will mean bringing forward and increasing the size
of some of its projects. PTT Global Chemical plans to invest 130
billion baht ($4.22 billion) during 2012-16, and targets issuing
bonds worth $2 billion to mobilise funding for its investment
projects, chief executive officer Veerasak Kositpaisal said.
- The Finance Ministry plans to offer tax deductions to help
businesses after the implementation of new minimum wage.
($1 = 30.8 baht)