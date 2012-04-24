BANGKOK, April 24 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- Tax breaks to help small and medium-sized enterprises
absorb the impact of the government's 300 baht minimum wage
policy will likely be approved by cabinet on Tuesday. Somkiat
Chayasriwong, permanent secretary for labour, said SMEs would be
able to claim 150 percent of additional wage payments as a tax
deduction, and would receive tax exemption on income from
selling old machinery for new, and full tax relief on
depreciation costs on new machinery within the first year.
- The justice minister will ask the cabinet on Tuesday to
approve a 2 billion baht ($64.54 million) compensation scheme
for victims of insurgency violence in southern Thailand.
- A National Anti-Corruption Commission committiee announced
its long-awaited verdict on Monday on a contentious 3G network
deal between True Corp and CAT Telecom, ruling the
deal to be in violation of five telecommunication laws. NACC
board member and head of the committee investigating the issue
Medhi Krongkaew said the committee must submit its resolution to
the NACC board, which would decide whether to petition the
courts for further action
THE NATION
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her Cabinet on
Monday denied that their meeting with Privy Council President
Prem Tinsulanonda at his residence next Thursday had any
political overtones. Yingluck said she would seek the elder
statesman's blessing while offering a traditional rite of
respect for him for the Thai New Year.
- The Education Ministry is preparing to distribute
textbooks to Prathom 1 students after failing to conclude a
purchase deal with a Chinese supplier for tablet computers for
the coming semester. The government had planned to implement its
much-publicised One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) scheme by handing
about 1 million tablets to Prathom 1 students
- The Pheu Thai Party played down its defeat to the
Democrats in a weekend by-election in Pathum Thani, saying the
loss did not mean the ruling party's popularity was fading.
Voter turnout was just 35 per cent compared with 75 per cent in
the general election, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said.
- Government whip Udomdej Rattanasatien said on Monday that
four whips would meet the secretary-general of the Election
Commission on Tuesday to discuss rules for the election of
members to the Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) before
continuing the charter amendment debate.
($1 = 30.9900 Thai baht)
