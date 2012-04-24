BANGKOK, April 24 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Tax breaks to help small and medium-sized enterprises absorb the impact of the government's 300 baht minimum wage policy will likely be approved by cabinet on Tuesday. Somkiat Chayasriwong, permanent secretary for labour, said SMEs would be able to claim 150 percent of additional wage payments as a tax deduction, and would receive tax exemption on income from selling old machinery for new, and full tax relief on depreciation costs on new machinery within the first year.

- The justice minister will ask the cabinet on Tuesday to approve a 2 billion baht ($64.54 million) compensation scheme for victims of insurgency violence in southern Thailand.

- A National Anti-Corruption Commission committiee announced its long-awaited verdict on Monday on a contentious 3G network deal between True Corp and CAT Telecom, ruling the deal to be in violation of five telecommunication laws. NACC board member and head of the committee investigating the issue Medhi Krongkaew said the committee must submit its resolution to the NACC board, which would decide whether to petition the courts for further action

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her Cabinet on Monday denied that their meeting with Privy Council President Prem Tinsulanonda at his residence next Thursday had any political overtones. Yingluck said she would seek the elder statesman's blessing while offering a traditional rite of respect for him for the Thai New Year.

- The Education Ministry is preparing to distribute textbooks to Prathom 1 students after failing to conclude a purchase deal with a Chinese supplier for tablet computers for the coming semester. The government had planned to implement its much-publicised One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) scheme by handing about 1 million tablets to Prathom 1 students

- The Pheu Thai Party played down its defeat to the Democrats in a weekend by-election in Pathum Thani, saying the loss did not mean the ruling party's popularity was fading. Voter turnout was just 35 per cent compared with 75 per cent in the general election, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said.

- Government whip Udomdej Rattanasatien said on Monday that four whips would meet the secretary-general of the Election Commission on Tuesday to discuss rules for the election of members to the Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) before continuing the charter amendment debate. ($1 = 30.9900 Thai baht)