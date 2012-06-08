UPDATE 1-Singapore says carbon tax likely to include oil refineries
* Will push up costs in key regional energy hub (Adds detail)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Will push up costs in key regional energy hub (Adds detail)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source