Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Foreign competition, Kyat worry Myanmar business-The Nation
----
Kasikornbank chief executive Banthoon warns on AEC readiness-Bangkok Post
----
Deputy PM Yongyuth faces axe in reshuffle-Bangkok Post
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
* Paris said to be readying security chiefs meeting (Adds background, latest poll)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp officials will tell a U.S. House panel on Tuesday that automakers need changes to automotive safety rules to allow the deployment of self-driving cars on American roads.