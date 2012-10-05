----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

No-confidence debate to target PM and former PM Thaksin-The Nation

link.reuters.com/kud23t

----

Dawei seeks direction from Thailand, Myanmar-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/hud23t

----

Tight 3G race spurs price war-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/gud23t

----

City braces for tropical storms-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/cud23t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Bangkok Newsroom) (66 2 637 5611)