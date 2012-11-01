Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts' IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Electronic Arts Inc.'s (EA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the issue specific ratings for EA's unsecured credit facility and unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The affirmation takes into account EA's solid credit metrics and conservative balance sheet, robust free c